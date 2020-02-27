Open wide: Imec presents medical sensors that you swallow

Smart ingestible pills and implants offer endless possibilities in what can be measured and treated in the body

These digitals sensors could also be implanted along the gastrointestinal tract at a specific place that needs to be monitored. “Smart ingestible pills and implants offer endless possibilities in what can be measured and treated in the body,” says Chris Van Hoof of imec. “This trend leverages on the miniaturisation revolution in nanoelectronics, which enables smart, small and lightweight devices with minimal power consumption and maximal patient comfort.”

The development of such devices, he notes, comes with “a specific set of challenges”. A reliable wireless link that can transmit data through multiple layers of tissue is one of them. Imec’s new wireless transceiver supports the medical 400MHz frequency bands used in medical communications services of current early implantable devices.

While ingestible devices may not be available tomorrow, prototypes are on the way, according to imec. “Through our longstanding leadership in microchip technology and in-depth expertise in software and ICT,” says Van Hoof, “we are in an excellent position to develop the necessary building blocks for smart medical implants.”

Photo: Pill-shaped sensors that can be swallowed and tiny implantable sensors are revolutionising diagnostics

©Courtesy imec