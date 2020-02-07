Opera Vlaanderen and De Munt nominated for International Opera Awards

How great would it be for our country to be home to the two best opera companies in the world?

Orchestra director Alejo Pérez began with Opera Vlaanderen just last autumn and has conducted the productions Don Carlos, Verdi’s Requiem and Der Schmied von Gent, which is currently running.

Last year Opera Vlaanderen won the top prize at the International Opera Awards, that of Best Company. Opera director Jan Vandenhouwe says that he thought the jury “would skip over them” this year for that very reason.

“Being nominated for Choir and Symphonic Orchestra – the backbone of our company – is a very pleasant surprise,” he says. “Our choir has been recognised as one of the best opera choirs in the world, and now the orchestra has reached world-class status.”

He also offers his congratulations to De Munt for being nominated for Best Company. “I hope that we can hand over the title to them,” he said. “How great would it be for our country to be home to the two best opera companies in the world?”

The winners of the International Opera Awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on 4 May.

Photo courtesy De Munt