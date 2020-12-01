Organic foods retailer wins prize for best web-shop
The BeCommerce Awards recognise excellence in online selling active in Belgium, with Kazidomi healthy foods winning the big prize this year
Food is ‘under-represented in e-commerce’
This is not Kazidomi’s first BeCommerce Awards, or even its second – last year it won both the favourite start-up and the special jury award. The latter is a kind of best overall award when the jury considers all of the nominations together – winners or not.
BeCommerce, an umbrella organisation for the online selling sector in Belgium, holds its annual awards to recognise excellence in e-commerce active in Belgium. It awards prizes in 11 categories, including omnichannel, for businesses that operate both online and off; the journey award for customer experience; and an innovation award for technological applications.
Kazidomi wins €5,000 for being named the best web shop. The online-only retailer of healthy foods and no-chemical products was founded in 2016 by Alain Etienne and Emna Everard (pictured above). Everard, 27 and the CEO, was a new graduate of Solvay business school when she co-founded Kazidomi, inspired by her father, who is a nutritionist.
Kazidomi is a Belgian success story among young entrepreneurs who put sustainability at the heart of their activities
The Brussels-based company now employs more than 20 people and operates in the Benelux, France, Switzerland and Germany. Its 2020 turnover is expected to be €10 million.
“This winner makes clear that, more than ever, a new generation of e-commerce entrepreneurs is emerging in an important sector that is still under-represented in the Belgian e-commerce landscape – namely the food industry,” said Olivier de Wasseige, chair of the BeCommerce Awards jury. “Kazidomi is a Belgian success story among young entrepreneurs who put sustainability at the heart of their activities. And Kazidomi’s growth, including overseas, shows its enormous potential. As a jury, we really want to support that.”
The special jury award this year went to Beemit, which was nominated in four categories. A spin-off of Agfa printing and medical imaging specialists, based in Mortsel, Beemit specialises in personalisation of shipping boxes and laser personalisation for ID cards and passports.
Beemit “is proof that large Belgian companies can also embrace a start-up culture and find new solutions to new problems,” read the jury statement.
