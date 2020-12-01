Organic foods retailer wins prize for best web-shop

Kazidomi, a web retailer of organic foods and personal care products has won the top prize at the BeCommerce Awards, which recognises outstanding online shops and services. Kazidomi won the award for best web-shop because of its spectacular growth in just four short years.

This is not Kazidomi’s first BeCommerce Awards, or even its second – last year it won both the favourite start-up and the special jury award. The latter is a kind of best overall award when the jury considers all of the nominations together – winners or not.

BeCommerce, an umbrella organisation for the online selling sector in Belgium, holds its annual awards to recognise excellence in e-commerce active in Belgium. It awards prizes in 11 categories, including omnichannel, for businesses that operate both online and off; the journey award for customer experience; and an innovation award for technological applications.

Kazidomi wins €5,000 for being named the best web shop. The online-only retailer of healthy foods and no-chemical products was founded in 2016 by Alain Etienne and Emna Everard (pictured above). Everard, 27 and the CEO, was a new graduate of Solvay business school when she co-founded Kazidomi, inspired by her father, who is a nutritionist.