Original Jordaens masterpiece found hanging in town hall

An inventory of artworks in Brussels has led to a remarkable discovery – a painting hanging in a town hall long assumed to have been a copy is in fact an original by the Flemish master Jacob Jordaens, a contemporary of Rubens and Van Dyck.

Last year, the region asked the Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage (KIK) to catalogue the art in its public buildings. A team catalogued 800 works in the town hall of Sint-Gillis, including ‘The Holy Family’, a work depicting the baby Jesus with Joseph, Mary and her mother, Saint Anne. It had hung in the building for 60 years, in the office of the councillor in charge of town planning. Over that time it had been assessed many times but believed to be a copy. Hanging at a height of three metres, it had likely never been removed from the wall until now.

By analysing the wood panel the work was painted on, experts determined that it is the oldest known version of ‘The Holy Family’. Imaging techniques including X-ray, infra-red, macro XRF, ultra-violet and close-up photography confirmed its provenance. They also found that the wood came from the same tree as that used in works by Van Dyck, reinforcing the theory that the two worked together in Rubens’ studio.

“It is a particularly emotional moment to discover an original work by one of the greatest Baroque painters,” said Constantin Pion, an art historian at KIK. “It is also enormously fascinating to conduct scientific research when it can be shown that this ‘Holy Family’ represents an important milestone in the work of the young Jacob Jordaens.”