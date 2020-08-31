Parties discussing federal coalition that would exclude N-VA

The latest preformateur has brought together four parties on both sides of the language border with a view to forming a majority federal coalition without the Flemish nationalists

Egbert Lachaert (Open VLD) is proceeding with talks with three other parties with a view to forming a federal government. The so-called preformateur is considering a coalition that would exclude N-VA.

The chair of the Flemish liberals was appointed by the king earlier this month to lead negotiations to form a majority coalition. He is the 13th politician to be tasked with the job since the elections of May 2019. Since that date, Belgium has been operating under an interim federal government.

Lachaert (pictured left) is in talks with Flemish socialists SP.A, Christian-democrats CD&V and green party Groen and all of their French-speaking counterparts (PS, CDH and Ecolo, respectively) to form a majority coalition. The coalition would also include his own party, Open VLD, and its French-speaking counterpart MR.

This configuration is referred to in Belgium as a Vivaldi coalition, a reference to Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. This coalition has never before been formed at the federal level, which rarely consists of more than three parties.