Party at the palace

On the eve of Belgium’s national holiday this week, Brussels DJ Lost Frequencies, aka Felix De Laet, climbed to the roof of the Royal Palace to play a set marking the launch of a virtual public tour of the buildings.

Since 1965, the palace has opened to the public for several weeks every summer, beginning on 21 July, but this year coronavirus has put paid to that. Instead, the monarchy has launched an online interactive tour, allowing virtual visitors to explore everything from the sweeping central staircase to the Empire Room and the Hall of Mirrors.

The entire Lost Frequencies set is available to watch online. The video begins with De Laet entering the palace where he is greeted by the Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides playing the national anthem, before he climbs through the rafters to perform an hour-long set overlooking the Royal Park and the Brussels skyline. He is also among the headliners at the virtual Tomorrowland festival, taking place this weekend.