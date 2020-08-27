Passion for technology all that’s required to re-wire career at imec school

Drive and a passion for technology alone can open doors to a career at the Leuven research centre

When imec, the high-technology R&D centre headquartered near Leuven, started to have problems recruiting skilled technicians, it decided to create its own school. “We stopped looking for the perfect candidate and decided to make the perfect candidate ourselves,” says Chris Beenders, who is in charge of talent acquisition at the research centre.

The imec school is currently busy selecting its second intake of aspiring technicians, who will begin training at the start of 2021. There are around 180 applicants for just eight places.

The successful candidates will not be those with the best academic qualifications. Instead, imec is looking for people with a passion for technology, whatever their backgrounds.

“We have people doing the job right now who were bus drivers before, or electricians,” Beenders says. “We give them a chance to really change their careers.”