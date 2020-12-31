Petra De Sutter named most LGBT+ friendly public face

Petra De Sutter has been named the year’s most LGBT+ friendly media personality by a European TV channel. OUTtv’s annual award encourages people in the public eye to be active allies for the LGBT+ community.

In October, De Sutter (Groen) became the first transgender person in Europe to reach the position of deputy prime minister. She was also named federal minister of state-owned companies and civil services. When she entered politics in 2014, she was the first transgender person in Belgium to do so.

“I am honoured by this award and title as the representation of LGBT+ people in the media is very important. I understand that this award is a support for a great many people and that LGBT+ role models and public figures are still required to inspire,” she said on receiving the prize.

“Really, it should no longer be an issue and it would be even better if this award did not exist. But the fact it does exist shows that it is indeed necessary and that there is still discrimination and violence towards the LGBT+ community.”