Petting zoos need quality label, say Ghent researchers

While Flanders’ many petting zoos are generally well run, there is a lack of knowledge in animal health and welfare, say researchers from HoGent

Researchers at Hogeschool Gent (HoGent) are calling for a quality mark for petting zoos and a more professional approach to ensure the proper care of animals.

Veterinarians Bonnie Valgaeren and Lieve Meulemans are working on a research project to map the living conditions of sheep and goats at petting zoos and to draw up practical guidelines to promote animal welfare. Their team examined 15 farms, and while all received a positive report for space and hygiene, some of the animals are experiencing a great deal of stress.

The researchers studied the stress levels of sheep and goats, using hair and saliva samples. “We measure the stress hormone cortisol in their saliva and wool,” said Valgaeren. “Using this we can see if the animals have experienced stress in the previous weeks.”

Stress can have a number of causes. The general rule is: the more noise, the more stress, while the combination of animals can also be an issue. Sheep and goats shouldn’t be kept in the same field, for instance, and while goats prefer to live in small groups, sheep are happier in large herds.