Phones, alcohol subjects of new driving campaigns

A drink-driving campaign will see police making routine checks this weekend, while another tries again to convince drivers to put down their smartphones

Champion gymnast and Flanders’ sportswoman of the year Nina Derwael is the face of a new campaign highlighting the dangers of using a mobile phone while driving. Traffic association Vias launched the TV campaign this week, in which Derwael is seen practising a routine on the bars before she is distracted by a message from a friend and falls to the floor.

“In traffic, there’s no mat to catch you if you’re distracted,” she says. “Do what I do: in the car, phone off.”

Vias carried out a survey among 6,000 Belgians that shows that drivers under the age of 35 are particularly likely to use their smartphones while driving: One in five admitted to having read messages or emails behind the wheel in the previous month. One in 10 of those aged 35 and 54 admitted the same.

The survey also shows that 18% of young drivers also send messages or post photos on social media while driving, with 12.5% saying they take selfies or record videos while driving.