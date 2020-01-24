Photo of the week: All bark and no bite

Taxidermist Ellen Carlier works to stuff a wild dog for a new gallery planned for the Museum of Natural Sciences in Brussels. Staff there are working full out on a brand new exhibition space that will open later this year.

Living Planet will be a permanent gallery featuring 850 stuffed animal specimens. The collection will cover every order of animal on earth and explore all of the different biotopes they inhabit.

“The idea is to create a total picture of biodiversity on the planet,” said Sophie Boitsios, head of the project at the museum. “Visitors will learn how all the species relate to each other and how the co-exist. It will also provide a better understanding of the problems that the planet is facing.”

Living Planet will inhabit two floors of the museum that previously housed an exhibition on whales. The beloved blue whale skeleton still hangs there and will remain in the new gallery. The new gallery will also be fitted with interactive installations, touchable 3D models and visual media.