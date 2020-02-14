Photo of the week: Best in Belgium

‘A stroke of luck’

“I took the photo in the Eddy Merckx velodrome, named after the most successful athlete in the history of competitive cycling,” Meert told Sony when he sent in his entry. “Cycling here is also a big national sport, so this makes the photo very Belgian.”

Meert is a self-taught photographer and teaches the subject, as well as English, at the Artevelde College in Ghent. He also works as a freelance photographer.

“In this photo, I used a slightly slower shutter speed to try to convey the speed at which they’re moving,” he said. “Your eyes are drawn to the cyclist in the front because of his position in the frame and the shape of the track. He’s a blur, so he also illustrates that sense of speed.”

Aside from his photo being part of Sony’s big exhibition at Somerset House, Meert won a camera for his efforts. “I’d be lying if I said that I specifically chose this deciding moment to take the shot,” he said. “I used the burst mode. So I like to call this a stroke of luck.”

Photo ©Steven Meert/SWPA2020