Photo of the week: A blue streak

Brussels’ university students took to the Grote Markt this week for a graduation ceremony they will never forget

 

An exceptional alternative

Covid-19 chased Brussels’ university graduates out of doors for ceremonies this week, and frankly it was a nice change. The public could see from afar the bright blue robes and the cheery atmosphere as students from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) and Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) accepted their diplomas and switched their tassels to the left.

There being thousands of graduates, ceremonies took place in the square all week, rain or shine. In case of the former, graduates were given umbrellas to use that matched their robes.


“The corona crisis made this one interesting year for our students,” VUB rector Caroline Pauwels told VUB. “During the lockdown, they all had to attend lessons from home, and with the second wave happening now, they were again threatened with losing their graduation ceremony. But thanks to the City of Brussels, we have been able to organise this exceptional alternative. Our students can now enjoy a ceremony that they will remembers for the rest of their lives.”

Photos ©Hatim Kaghat/BELGA

