Photo of the week: A blue streak
Brussels’ university students took to the Grote Markt this week for a graduation ceremony they will never forget
An exceptional alternative
There being thousands of graduates, ceremonies took place in the square all week, rain or shine. In case of the former, graduates were given umbrellas to use that matched their robes.
“The corona crisis made this one interesting year for our students,” VUB rector Caroline Pauwels told VUB. “During the lockdown, they all had to attend lessons from home, and with the second wave happening now, they were again threatened with losing their graduation ceremony. But thanks to the City of Brussels, we have been able to organise this exceptional alternative. Our students can now enjoy a ceremony that they will remembers for the rest of their lives.”
Photos ©Hatim Kaghat/BELGA