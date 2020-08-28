Photo of the week: Brave new world

First we let the newcomers get used to the habitat, then we allow some of the others to become familiar with them

The new members of the group at the zoo are all female: Nayembi and her daughter come from the zoo in Frankfurt, while Binti has arrived with two daughters from Cologne. The eldest of the group is Binti at 25 years, and the youngest is Binti’s daughter Balina, at nine months.

Antwerp Zoo opened a new large-scale bonobo habitat last year. It allows the animals plenty of room to explore but also to spend some time away from the group if they want. The new arrivals took to the space right away, according to the zoo.

The established members of the group are kept away from the newcomers for a time. “We don’t just throw them all together right away,” explains Jacobs. “First we let the newcomers get used to the habitat, then we allow some of the animals who rank lower in the order to become familiar with them. When they begin to clean each other, that’s a sign of a smooth integration.”