Photo of the week: Bringing down the house

“I am so grateful for all the support that I have received from you over the last few years,” she said from France in response to her awards. “I realise that it’s an enormous privilege to be present at the MIA’s, particularly as a French speaker. I want to thank you so much for listening to my work.”

Other MIA winners include Balthazar for Best Alternative Band, Compact Disc Dummies for Best Dance Group, Clouseau for Best Group and Niels Destadsbader for Best Male Artist. Most of the MIAs are voted on by the public, but six prizes are awarded by the music sector. They include live act and clip, as well as Best Musician, which this year went to Stef-Kamil Carlens.

The MIA organisers, meanwhile, award trophies for Lifetime Achievement and Sector Lifetime Achievement. Legendary rock singer Arno won the Lifetime Achievement Award this year. “Merci, goddamn it!” said Arno in his trademark fashion. The sector award went to Ultratop, Belgium’s music charts since 1995.

Photo: Jokko/VRT