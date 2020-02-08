Photo of the week: Bringing down the house
Lost Frequencies put in a memorable performance at the MIAs, Flanders’ music industry awards
Five statues for Angèle
Lost Frequencies went on to take home the MIA for Best Album for Alive and Feeling Fine. But the big winner at the MIAs, which took place at Paleis 12 in Brussels and was televised live, was Brussels singer Angèle. She took home five trophies: Best Live Act, Best Pop Artist, Best Female Artist, Best Videoclip and Hit of the Year. The latter she shares with her brother, rapper Roméo Elvis for their single “Tout oublier”.
Angèle won three MIAs last year, as well. Born in Flemish Brabant, she now lives in Brussels. She couldn’t be present at the ceremony this year as she’s touring in France.
Merci, goddamn it!
“I am so grateful for all the support that I have received from you over the last few years,” she said from France in response to her awards. “I realise that it’s an enormous privilege to be present at the MIA’s, particularly as a French speaker. I want to thank you so much for listening to my work.”
Other MIA winners include Balthazar for Best Alternative Band, Compact Disc Dummies for Best Dance Group, Clouseau for Best Group and Niels Destadsbader for Best Male Artist. Most of the MIAs are voted on by the public, but six prizes are awarded by the music sector. They include live act and clip, as well as Best Musician, which this year went to Stef-Kamil Carlens.
The MIA organisers, meanwhile, award trophies for Lifetime Achievement and Sector Lifetime Achievement. Legendary rock singer Arno won the Lifetime Achievement Award this year. “Merci, goddamn it!” said Arno in his trademark fashion. The sector award went to Ultratop, Belgium’s music charts since 1995.
Photo: Jokko/VRT