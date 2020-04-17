Photo of the week: The coast is clear

Priority beach access?

Despite this, companies are working on campaigns discouraging people from travelling to the coast en masse when restrictions start to be lifted. With overseas travel plans cancelled or put in doubt because of the virus, people are looking closer to home for their summer holidays. To manage the expected crowds, some authorities are considering a priority system for local residents.

“The people of Ostend pay taxes, and you have second-home owners who pay a second residence tax. These seem to me to be the first people who are entitled to the beach,” Ostend mayor Bart Tommelein told VRT’s Terzake. “We will probably have to organise some sort of beach police this summer. The stretch of beach is definitely not big enough to accommodate all Belgian holidaymakers at the same time, so we have to spread them out and work with priorities. We will have no choice.”

Virologist Steven Van Gucht, who has been addressing the public in the daily news briefings about the pandemic, added: “We have to think about how we can better organise things so that people can have free time and take holidays without everyone gathering in one place. We will have to be creative.”

