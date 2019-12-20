Photo of the week: Commander Cherkaoui

The French Order of Arts and Letters has elevated the status of Royal Ballet Flanders' artistic director Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui for his outstanding achievements in the stage arts

Flemish choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui was at the French embassy in Brussels this week to receive a medal as a Commander in the Order of Arts and Letters. It is the highest ranking of the most prestigious award in France for artistic achievement.

According to the French government, the Order of Arts and Letters “is intended to reward persons who have distinguished themselves by their creations in the artistic or literary field or by their influence on the Arts and Letters in France and in the world”. Of the three rankings of Knight, Officer and Commander in the Order, Commander is the highest. Cherkaoui had already been named an Officer in the order, in 2013.

“France was one of the countries where your talent was noticed and supported at an early age,” said French ambassador to Belgium Hélène Farnaud-Defromont at the award ceremony on Wednesday. “In Paris, there was the Théâtre des Abbesses and the Théâtre de la Ville, and after that came the Festival d’Avignon.”