Photo of the week: A cyclo-cross to remember

History was made last Saturday at the Women’s Elite Cyclo-cross Championships in Antwerp when Sanne Cant (pictured) took the Belgian title for the 11th time in a row. She broke the previous record set by Roland Liboton of 10 in a row in the 1980s.

Cant, who rides for Iko-Crelan, got to pedal to her record-breaking victory in her hometown. She has also won the European Cyclo-cross Championship three times, and is the current world champion, a title she has successfully defended twice.

When asked after the race if it was a comfortable win, the 29-year-old replied “more or less” but that there is a lot of pressure due to expectations. “Every race is different, and you have to wait and see how the legs are,” she said. “Once you start making mistakes, it can quickly go wrong on a course like this. It’s a race that is only mine to lose, and that is stressful.”