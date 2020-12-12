Photo of the week: Down to business

Ernst & Young’s Business of the Year award was won by Stow, a West Flemish firm specialised in storage solutions, while the Flemish government’s annual scale-up award went to Robovision

Jos De Vuyst responds to his company winning Business of the Year at the recent award ceremony sponsored by Ernst & Young. De Vuyst is the CEO of Stow, which produces stocking and storage products for corporations around the globe.

Based in West Flanders, Stow creates pallet shuttle systems for automated warehouses, pallet racking systems and Cantilever racking as well as industrial storage units, cabinets and lockers. With production facilities and affiliates in more than 30 countries, the company employs some 1,750 people and has an annual revenue of €614 million.

“Stow has been operating for more than 40 years in the fast-growing logistics market and is a successful player within continually changing trends in the supply chain sector,” said Michèle Sioen, chair of the Business of the Year jury. “Growth is really in Stow’s DNA. Between 2014 and 2019, it has grown from being a regional player to a European market leader. The focus on efficiency in all processes and production has been key to the company’s operational excellence.”