Photo of the week: Down to business
Ernst & Young’s Business of the Year award was won by Stow, a West Flemish firm specialised in storage solutions, while the Flemish government’s annual scale-up award went to Robovision
No business like Stow business
Based in West Flanders, Stow creates pallet shuttle systems for automated warehouses, pallet racking systems and Cantilever racking as well as industrial storage units, cabinets and lockers. With production facilities and affiliates in more than 30 countries, the company employs some 1,750 people and has an annual revenue of €614 million.
“Stow has been operating for more than 40 years in the fast-growing logistics market and is a successful player within continually changing trends in the supply chain sector,” said Michèle Sioen, chair of the Business of the Year jury. “Growth is really in Stow’s DNA. Between 2014 and 2019, it has grown from being a regional player to a European market leader. The focus on efficiency in all processes and production has been key to the company’s operational excellence.”
Robovision best scale-up
The awards ceremony was held this year without an audience, but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the nominees for the award, which also included Abriso-Jiffy, which specialises in protective packaging materials; Konings, producer of cider, fruit juice and jenever; and Van Marcke, the Benelux market leader in bathroom and kitchen designs, plumbing solutions and HVAC installations.
Ernst & Young sponsors the award on both sides of Belgium’s language border, so these were the nominees in Flanders. That ceremony also includes the Scale-up of the Year, which is sponsored by the Flemish government to recognise excellence in growth for reasonably new, still-developing firms.
Robovision of Ghent won the Scale-up of the Year for its development of deep-learning software. Its applications are used in the agricultural, production and security sectors, among others.
Photo ©Dirk Waem/BELGA