Photo of the week: On earth as in heaven

Lode Van Hecke is the new bishop of Ghent, the first Trappist monk to ever take on the position in Belgium

Lode Van Hecke lies on the ground to signify that he gives himself entirely over to his new post as the bishop of Ghent. The monk accepted the position and underwent his consecration ceremony last Sunday.

Van Hecke, 69, is an unusual choice as he has not led a church but served as a monk in the Orval Abbey in Wallonia’s Luxembourg province. He has lived and worked in the monastery for more than 40 years and has served as the abbot since 2007.

It is the first time that a Trappist monk has been ordained as a bishop in Belgium. “Many were surprised – pleasantly surprised, but still surprised – that Pope Francis appointed a monk as the bishop of Ghent,” said cardinal Jozef De Kesel during the ceremony. “But it is an old tradition in the church to entrust the ministry to a monk. … to share with others precisely what they have received from Christ through a life of silence and prayer, as a shepherd in the church.”