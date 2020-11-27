Photo of the week: Flights of fancy

Did you make an origami bird? Take along some binoculars to try and spot it

“Through social media channels and helpful media outlets, we showed tutorials on how to fold these origamis,” Kaisin said. “Everyone folded with the paper they wanted, that's why we have these multi-coloured elements.”

Everyone was invited to create either an origami house or a bird. Kaisin: “The house represents confinement, but the bird says that we are still free.”

People were invited to send their birds to Kaisin, who created an installation in the Kanal Centre Pompidou. He got corporations to pledge €5 for every origami design collected, and all the proceeds went to the Erasmus Hospital in Brussels to crate Covid-19 units. The same installation now hangs in the Sint-Hubertus Galleries.