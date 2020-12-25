Photo of the week: Flying the flag

“In this difficult year, a lot of people have made an effort for someone else. It is really time to put them in the spotlight,” said VRT presenter Dieter Coppens. “Because admit it: there is no more valuable gift than a genuine ‘thank you’ from someone.”

The event was previously a fundraising campaign, and last year raised €17.5 million for more than 2,000 good causes. However, in June the organisers announced they would instead focus on direct action through volunteers, capitalising on the solidarity people had demonstrated during the crisis.

“The Warmste Week was our way of making ends meet,” Tim Van Den Brande of the non-profit Noah, which takes care of dumped, sick and abused animals, said at the time. “Due to the coronavirus, we haven’t been able to set up any campaigns ourselves, which also means we’ve lost income. There is a great fear that we will have to stop.”

Photo: Belga/Dirk Waem