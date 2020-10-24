Photo of the week: Going the distance

The race started last Saturday, and Sabbe finished on Tuesday, three days and three hours later. “I couldn’t believe it,” Sabbe told VRT about his win. “I was completely exhausted. Last night I tossed and turned constantly because of the leg cramps. I didn't want to sleep at home because we have stairs. Fortunately my parents-in-law have a lift. Apart from that, I am very proud of myself.”

While participants in the Backyard Ultra World Championship usually have to travel to the US and all run the same course, the corona crisis saw national teams running loops in their own countries simultaneously this year. The entire event was live-streamed.

Of the 14 other Belgians in the race, one of them – Merijn Geerts of Leuven – made it to 74 loops. He and Sabbe had already broken the world record of 68 loops at that point.

Sabbe also holds the record for the shortest time completing the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail, both in the US. In 2018, he was included in the article “10 times we redefined human limits” in Outside magazine.

Photo top: Karel Sabbe couldn’t manage a flight of stairs following his three-day challenge

©Photos courtesy Karel Sabbe/Facebook