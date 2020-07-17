Photo of the week: Governing body

Protestors took to the streets this week in support of the proposal to extend the right to an abortion in Belgium from 12 to 18 weeks

Anti-sexism organisation Rosa took to the street in front of N-VA’s Brussels’ office this week to protest the party’s stand on a potential change to the abortion law in Belgium. A similar protest was staged in Antwerp. The difference of opinion on the abortion amendment has delayed talks to form a federal government.

A federal government has yet to form following the elections of May 2019. The latest sticking point in negotiations is the proposal to extend the period in which a woman can receive an abortion from 12 to 18 weeks. The law would also reduce the waiting period – the number of days between requesting the abortion and receiving it – from six to two days.

While 12 weeks is in line with many other European countries, it is still at the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to abortion on demand with no restrictions. A change to 18 weeks would bring Belgium in line with Sweden, but still land it far off from the Netherlands and the UK, where it is 24 weeks. A study published last year in the BMJ showed that, regardless of local laws, 90% of abortions in Europe are carried out in the first 13 weeks.