Photo of the week: High hopes

Flemish media minister Benjamin Dalle took to the skies to act as guest lecturer on Hogeschool PXL’s first day of the new academic year

It was a different return to the academic year than usual for college and university students across Flanders this week. Coronavirus measures mean social distancing, facemasks and some online learning.

So Hogeschool PXL in Hasselt laid on something special for the first day back: A classroom dangling 50 metres in the air. The Flemish minister for media and youth affairs, Benjamin Dalle, taught a group of communication students on the “Classroom in the Sky”.

“I’m a little nervous because, to tell you the truth, I have a fear of heights,” Dalle told TV Limburg before lift-off. “So I have to kind of overcome that in order to deliver this lesson.” Which he did, and he has the photos to prove it.

He was not the only guest teacher to take to the skies with students on Monday. “It’s a tradition to invite a number of guest speakers to the first week of the academic year,” said Hogeschool PXL general director Ben Lambrechts. “This year we were also able to schedule a fantastic line-up of professionals.”

The Fungroup, known for its Dinner in the Sky concept, was in charge of the sky-high infrastructure. It has revamped its approach to Dinner in the Sky with the one long table being broken up into private tables, perfect for the Covid-19 era. “We’d never actually done a classroom in the sky before,” said Stefan Kerkhofs of the group. “But in any case, the air circulation in this classroom will be good!”