Photo of the week: Hop to it

Valentin, who made his hop-climb last weekend, was a triathlete in his hometown of Ypres before taking off in 2017 to cycle around Morocco, Italy and Slovenia. He settled in France the following year, determined to make a living out of being an adventurer. This was his first of what he hopes will be many colourful stunts.

He started up the Tourmalet just before 5.00 with just an assistant in tow. He made good time in the beginning, he said, but slowed down steadily after the first few kilometres. “At noon, I had gone a good 12 kilometres,” he told De Krant van West-Vlaanderen. “That was when it started to rain, and a photographer from a local paper showed up. He followed me for about three hours and made a great video.”

The last two kilometres – the steepest of the climb – would prove to be painful. “That was really difficult, and I need two hours to do it in,” he said. “On top of that, the weather was really awful, cold and misty. I was in enormous pain in my buttocks and in my hamstrings and was also straining my neck, wrists and elbow. But the way I felt when I got to the top made it all worth it. I am super glad I did it.”

Photo: Quentin Top/Hans Lucas Collection/BELGA