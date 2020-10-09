Photo of the week: InSpired
People gathered at Horst Castle this week held their breath as the 500-year-old spire was removed from the keep – but it went off without a hitch
Up close and personal
It was an impressive sight this week as a crane and pulley system was used to remove the spire from the castle’s keep. While funds for the renovation of the spire will not be freed up for another two years, it had become too unstable to leave atop the castle.
The good news for visitors is that it will remain on a platform in the castle’s moat for two years. So visitors have the chance to see it up close for the first time.
In 2022, it will disappear in order to be restored, and in 2024, the keep and spire will be fully renovated, and the spire can go back. In the meantime, a smaller spire will be placed atop the keep.
Activities on Sundays
Part of the charm of Horst Castle – built in the mid-14th century by local money-changer Amelric Boote – is the fact that it hasn’t been renovated for more than 360 years. It therefore stands out from most of the castles in Flanders, which were rebuilt in the 18th or 19th centuries. Horst, however, looks pretty much the same as it did at the end of the 1650s.
Restoration, though, is necessary to keep the building from falling apart. Renovations are expensive and so have been sporadic and ongoing for many years. While the first phase, addressing some of the interior, is finished, phases two through four are still to come.
The castle is owned by the government of Flanders, and management now says that it should be completely finished by 2026. In the meantime, the visitor’s centre at the castle is open, and Sundays feature special activities for the whole family.
The castle in with spire intact (on the right)
Photo top ©Ine Gillis/BELGA; above ©Sally V/Wikimedia