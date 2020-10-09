Photo of the week: InSpired

People gathered at Horst Castle this week held their breath as the 500-year-old spire was removed from the keep – but it went off without a hitch

The only thing sadder than a castle without a spire is a spire without a castle. But the ongoing renovations to Horst Castle in Flemish Brabant require that the 500-year-old majestic spire be removed – temporarily.

It was an impressive sight this week as a crane and pulley system was used to remove the spire from the castle’s keep. While funds for the renovation of the spire will not be freed up for another two years, it had become too unstable to leave atop the castle.

The good news for visitors is that it will remain on a platform in the castle’s moat for two years. So visitors have the chance to see it up close for the first time.

In 2022, it will disappear in order to be restored, and in 2024, the keep and spire will be fully renovated, and the spire can go back. In the meantime, a smaller spire will be placed atop the keep.