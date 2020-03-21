Photo of the week: Ministers calling

You aren’t the only one working at home this week: Flemish government ministers Skyped themselves into council meetings and press conferences this week to avoid travel due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Labour minister Hilde Crevits (CD&V) announced earlier this week that someone in her household had tested positive for the coronavirus. She is therefore quarantining herself for at least 14 days, as recommended by the federal government. Diversity minister Bart Somers, also pictured onscreen, chose to stay home rather than travel to Brussels from his home in Mechelen.

The government ministers announced several corona-related measures at this particular press conference, which took place on Wednesday.

€7 million has been devoted to buying an extra supply of surgical masks for hospital workers. Five million masks were ordered and arrived today

Schools, closed since Monday, are now asked to provide care services only to children with difficult home situations or whose parents work in a crucial sector, such as health care, distribution and police or emergency services. Parents who work outside those areas need to either care for their children at home or take them to day-care.

Day-care centres are to remain open. While many have been critical of this decision in light of schools being closed, Flemish minister of public health, Wouter Beke, said that there was no other option for some employees, such those who work in grocery stores, as trash collectors or in university laboratories.

Business that must shut due to current regulations will receive compensation. More than 30,000 businesses have already requested subsidies

Anyone on temporary unemployment does not have to pay their water, gas or electricity bill for one month. The government of Flanders will pay it for them. Also, anyone who is in arrears on these bills will not have any utility cut off before the end of the current measures

Youth group activities and camps planned for the Easter school holiday are cancelled

Photo: Daina Le Lardic/BELGA