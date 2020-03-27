Photo of the week: No shirts for you

Often this has solved itself: Shops and bars that straddle the border are closing voluntarily because they simply have no customers. And sometimes it has to do with national identity: Belgian-based chain stores are closing, while Dutch chain stores are staying open.

But one stubborn shop is holding out while sticking to the laws of each country. Zeeman, half in Baarle-Hertog and half in Dutch Baarle-Nassau, has simply put up a barrier ribbon that cuts the store in half.

Fortunately for the outlet, its entry is in Baarle-Nassau, so it can remain open to the public. But customers can only shop in that half of the store, not cross into the other half, which is in Baarle-Hertog.

So while Dutch citizens in Baarle-Nassau can buy dishtowels, hand soap and boys’ slacks, underwear, baby clothes and pyjamas are right out. Zeeman, by the way, is a Dutch chain.

“We have to follow measures in the Netherlands, so we are still open,” a cashier told Gazet van Antwerpen. “Yes, it’s confusing. If we were entirely in Baarle-Hertog, we would be shut. I think it would have been easier and safer if we had just closed our doors, like the outlets in Belgium.”

One VRT journalist asked the mayor of Baarle-Hertog if he could keep up with all of the complications in his municipality. “Not always, I have to admit,” he said.

Photos, from top: Courtesy Ermal Ndini/Twitter, ©Jonas Roosens/BELGA