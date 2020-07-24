Photo of the week: Party at the palace
With the usual 21 July festivities muted by Covid-19 this year, local DJ Lost Frequencies performed an eye-catching celebratory set atop the Royal Palace in Brussels
Up on the roof
Since 1965, the palace has opened to the public for several weeks every summer, beginning on 21 July, but this year coronavirus has put paid to that. Instead, the monarchy has launched an online interactive tour, allowing virtual visitors to explore everything from the sweeping central staircase to the Empire Room and the Hall of Mirrors.
The entire Lost Frequencies set is available to watch online. The video begins with De Laet entering the palace where he is greeted by the Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides playing the national anthem, before he climbs through the rafters to perform an hour-long set overlooking the Warande Park and the Brussels skyline. He is also among the headliners at the virtual Tomorrowland festival, taking place this weekend.
Courage and creativity
National Day celebrations this year were vastly reduced because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Instead of massed gatherings, military parades and firework displays, the royal family (wearing masks) attended their usual church service, visited nursing homes and paid tribute to frontline healthcare workers.
In his annual televised 21 July address, King Filip said the pandemic had caused “great suffering” and praised the people of Belgium for their “courage and creativity”.
Photos: YouTube