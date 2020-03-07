Photo of the week: Purple haze

The Colruyt Group is growing its own herbs in a new completely organic indoor farm in Halle

Flemish Supermarket chain Colruyt has established a vertical herb farm in its headquarters in Halle, Flemish Brabant. It’s first crop, revealed this week, is basil.

The basil crop is organic and will be available to buy in all Bio-Planet supermarkets, owned by Colruyt, by next Wednesday.

The basil is grown in racks with two levels in order to make maximum use of the space in one of Colruyt’s warehouses. There are currently 250,000 plants growing under a special purple LED light, and coriander will soon be planted here as well. The space is humid and kept to 25°C.

The indoor farm was developed with the help of researchers from KU Leuven and Ghent University to be as sustainable as possible. The water is collected rainwater from the roof of the warehouse.