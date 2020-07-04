Photo of the week: Riding high

A second woman has joined the group of certified shrimp fishers on horseback, who enter the North Sea at Oostduinkerke

Fishing has always been a male-dominated sector, and it’s no different for the shrimp fishers on horseback that can only be seen in Oostduinkerke at the Flemish coast. So Katrien Terryn made headlines this week when she passed her final exam to become a horseback shrimp fisher.

This method of shrimp fishing has been around for 500 years, but the only place in the world it is still done is in Oostduinkerke. Those certified for the job attach shrimping cages to big Brabant horses and ride them out into the sea. The cage drags along the sea bed, capturing little grey shrimps. Unesco recognised the practice as intangible cultural heritage in 2013.

There are only 17 certified shrimp fishers left, and only one of them is a woman. But now there are two. Terryn, 27, had to follow a two-year course to take the exam.