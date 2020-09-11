Photo of the week: The royal treatment

My client’s wish was only ever to be treated the same as the king’s other children, her brothers and sister

Now the question facing the court is whether Boël has the right to be called “her royal highness” and Princess of Belgium. These are the same titles afforded to Astrid, Albert’s daughter with his wife, the former queen Paola.

“These titles belong to her the same as they belong to King Albert’s other children,” said Boël’s lawyer Marc Uyttendaele. “My client’s wish was only ever to be treated the same as the king’s other children, her brothers and sister.”

Boël has previously stated that she found it important that her children know their lineage. “We simply cannot accept that one child be treated differently than other,” said Uyttendaele. “For Ms Boël, this extends of course to her children.”

Lawyers representing the monarchy argue that it is not up to the appeals court to decide on royal titles but rather up to the executive administration. In Belgium, that means a decree issued by the king in co-operation with the federal government. The appeals court, in any case, is expected to enter a judgement on the issue of titles by the end of next month.

Photo ©Eric Lalmand/BELGA