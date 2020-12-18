Photo of the week: Sniffing it out

Dogs are being tested to see how well they can detect the presence of Covid-19 in human sweat, with a view to putting them to work in airports and other spaces where people gather

While vaccinations in Belgium against Covid-19 could begin as early as this month, it’s expected that we won’t all be vaccinated for many months to come. Most of us would welcome a return to normalcy in 2021, which is where sniffer dogs come in.

The universities of Ghent and Liège are working with the federal police and military to train sniffer dogs to detect the coronavirus in people. This would allow people to be filtered out of large events like festivals and football matches, thereby stopping what could end up being a large number of infections. They could also be put to use much sooner in spaces where international travellers pass through, for instance, such as airports and train stations.

The universities announced the project a few months ago, and different breeds of dogs are now being tested to see if they are fit to go through the training programme. Finland is already using dogs at the Helsinki-Vantaa airport, which is saving a huge amount of time and money compared to airport testing facilities.

In Helsinki, samples are taken from passengers and presented to the dogs behind a screen, so the dogs never come into contact with them. Passengers are then advised if they need to report to health services for a test.