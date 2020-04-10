Photo of the week: Special delivery

Chocolate shop owners around the country are taking to the streets to bring Easter to you during the corona crisis

Discounts on chocolate bunnies right before Easter? It would seem impossible, but chocolate shops around the country are taking drastic measures to get your custom.

Makers of pralines and fine chocolates as well as shops are seeing one of their biggest sales periods of the year shrink down to nothing. While they are allowed to be open during the coronavirus shutdown – as they sell food products – many shops have closed because they simply have no customers.

Shops that choose to close are allowed a government subsidy; those that stay open must follow stringent safety guidelines. There is also a third option: Open for deliveries but not to the public. In fact, chocolate shops are finding that most of their Easter treats are being ordered online, which means an awful lot of deliveries.