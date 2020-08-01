Photo of the week: A time for prayer

Worshippers in Brussels kept their distance while marking Eid at the mosque this morning, while officials in Ghent announced a last-minute ban on visiting the city’s mosques at all. Stricter coronavirus restrictions across Antwerp province meant Muslims in Antwerp and Mechelen were already unable to go to the mosque for prayers today.

Ghent’s mosques have been open since the beginning of June with limited capacity, and the city had originally allowed them to remain open for Eid prayers this weekend. “We sat with the city council on Tuesday, when it was decided that prayer could continue according to the agreed guidelines,” said Demir Ali Köse, who represents the city’s mosques.

He told VRT they had agreed that mosques could operate using reservations, multiple prayer times and stewards, but the council feared there would still be a large influx of people and reversed its decision. “At first we heard it was allowed, then not,” Köse said. “Had the decision been made on Tuesday, it would have been easier. ”