Photo of the week: ‘Together we win’

It was a bittersweet victory for Royal Antwerp FC, as they celebrated their Belgian Cup win without the usual fanfare

Royal Antwerp owner Paul Gheysens, captain Faris Haroun and Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever took to an empty stadium this week to celebrate winning football’s knockout title. Twenty-eight years after they last lifted the trophy, Royal Antwerp FC were presented with the Belgian Cup in strange circumstances due to coronavirus restrictions.

The club won the cup on 1 August in a rescheduled final, beating league champions Club Brugge 1-0 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. This week, rather than the planned parade on Antwerp’s Grote Markt in front of thousands of cheering supporters, a small, quiet ceremony was held at the club’s Bosuil stadium.

“I dedicate this to our fans, the best and most loyal in Belgium,” said Gheysens at the trophy presentation. “Hope has never been more important to people, and football is becoming even more important as a connection in these times. I want to dedicate the cup to all Antwerpenaars as a sign of hope. Together we win.”

The Belgian Cup, the country’s main knockout competition, kicked off almost exactly a year earlier. In the first round, 224 teams took part from all levels of football down to amateur provincial leagues.