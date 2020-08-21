Photo of the week: Waiting it out

After the heatwave came the floods, and now we’re looking at moderate temperatures until into September

Heavy rainfall last Sunday saw most people scattering from the pop-up summer bar in Brussels Park, but one couple created a shelter in the storm. The rain signalled an end to the heat wave that weighed heavily on the country this month.

Sunday was officially the last day of the heatwave, which lasted 12 days. It was the second-longest heatwave in Belgium’s history, coming after the one in 1976 that lasted 15 days.

While temperatures climbed again yesterday, they will take a nosedive at the weekend, averaging 22°C around the country. This moderate temperature will last until at least the first week of September.

Photo ©Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA