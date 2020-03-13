Photo of the week: Wiped Out
As the government takes measures to shut down the country, people are stockpiling food – and toilet paper
Hamsteren
Last night’s announcement that schools, event halls, restaurants, cinemas, museums, clubs and bars would be closed until midnight on 4 April reinforced the public’s instinct to stockpile. The personal experience of Flanders Today’s editorial team today would suggest that toilet paper, shredded cheese, milk, pasta and chopped tomatoes are among the hoarders’ favourite products.
A woman in a Ghent supermarket whose single purchase – among customers with loaded-down shopping carts – was a pack of toilet paper, felt the need to explain. “I’m not hoarding,” she told our editor. “I just actually do need it.”
Safer at home?
Both the government’s experts and supermarket spokespeople have assured the public that there is no need to buy enough food to last for the next three weeks. Unless someone is sick, they don’t have to avoid supermarkets, which will remain open.
“A few empty racks here and there doesn’t point to scarcity,” Hanne Poppe of the Colruyt group told Het Laatste Nieuws, “just that the products are being bought up faster than we can restock the shelves.” The warehouses, she assures us, are full.
But people want to avoid having to pop into grocery stores over the next couple of weeks, sensing they’ll be safer at home. That is a psychological reflex that is difficult to challenge with reason, according to Koen Lowet, head of the Flemish Association of Clinical Psychologists.
The government’s measures convince us that this is serious, and then we begin to behave differently
“You make a risk analysis: What is going on and can it affect me?” he told Het Belang van Limburg. Last week “the answer to that question appeared to be ‘no’, and we were satisfied.”
But when the government banned large events earlier this week, eyebrows raised, explained psychology professor Bram Vervliet of KU Leuven in the same paper. “The government’s measures convince us that this is serious, and then we begin to behave differently. We were experiencing anxiety – when something happens that doesn’t affect us personally. Now we are experiencing fear – the realisation that the source of that anxiety has gotten personal. The danger has gotten closer, and we adapt accordingly.”
The good news is that, while the coronavirus might be a threat, running out of toilet paper isn’t. Supermarket workers are filling the shelves as we speak.
