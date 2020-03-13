Photo of the week: Wiped Out

Safer at home?

Both the government’s experts and supermarket spokespeople have assured the public that there is no need to buy enough food to last for the next three weeks. Unless someone is sick, they don’t have to avoid supermarkets, which will remain open.

“A few empty racks here and there doesn’t point to scarcity,” Hanne Poppe of the Colruyt group told Het Laatste Nieuws, “just that the products are being bought up faster than we can restock the shelves.” The warehouses, she assures us, are full.

But people want to avoid having to pop into grocery stores over the next couple of weeks, sensing they’ll be safer at home. That is a psychological reflex that is difficult to challenge with reason, according to Koen Lowet, head of the Flemish Association of Clinical Psychologists.