From pig poop to rainwater: Flemish farmer bursts onto circular economy scene

A family farm in West Flanders is turning its livestock’s waste into irrigation water for itself and several of its neighbours – solving two problems at once

The idea came to Johny Verhelst in December of 2018. A West Flemish bioengineer and second-generation farmer, he realised that paying others to process the manure of the 6,000 pigs on their two farms was a big cost to the family-owned company.

So the 27-year-old set out to build his own manure-processing plant in Langemark, one that would be able to transform the pig waste into water that could be used to irrigate farmlands. The installation he devised – the only one of its kind in Flanders – has the potential to solve two of the biggest problems farmers around the world are running into at the moment: summer-time water shortages and manure surplus.

Due to increasingly strict environmental rules, farmers can no longer dump livestock manure on their farmlands like they used to. At the same time, provincial governors in Flanders are increasingly placing restrictions on the amount of water farmers are allowed to take from rivers due to dwindling water supplies.