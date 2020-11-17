Pigeon from Antwerp fetches record €1.6 million

Two years old and already worth €1.6 million: New Kim breaks world record for highest price paid for a female pigeon

New Kim, a racing pigeon from Berlaar in Antwerp province, has earned €1.6 million for her owner in a record-breaking sale. It is the highest amount ever paid anywhere for a female pigeon.

Male prize pigeons tend to fetch higher prices because they can produce more offspring then the female, whose eggs are limited. But an anonymous Chinese pigeon fancier saw much potential in the two-year-old New Kim and bid €1.6 million in an online auction.

In fact it is the same Chinese buyer who broke the European record for the highest price ever paid for a pigeon last year, when he paid €1.25 million for Armando in West Flanders. Now he has broken that European record.

It is assume that he is planning to breed the pair of Flemish pigeons to recoup his investment – and then some. “It’s a kind of pigeon royalty, coupling the most expensive pigeons,” Nikolaas Gyselbrecht of Pigeon Paradise auction house in East Flanders told VRT. “It’s like if you paired the best male and female footballers. Genetically speaking, that’s fantastic.”

Photo ©Yves Herman/REUTERS