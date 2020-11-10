Plan to make Flemish industry carbon neutral by 2050

The government of Flanders is backing a programme that sets out changes needed in steel, chemicals and refining industries over next 30 years

Industry in Flanders must start changing now if it is to meet the challenges of the climate crisis, according to Hilde Crevits, minster for innovation and economy in the Flemish government. Her comments follow the publication of a report on the steps needed to make Flemish industry carbon neutral by 2050.

“It is closer than we might think,” she said, “and steel, chemicals and refining are all sectors where investments in infrastructure are often made for 30 years or more.”

Since these sectors provide 12% of the jobs in Flanders, prompt action is necessary for economic as well as environmental reasons, she went on. But there is also a prize to be won.

“If Flanders takes a pioneering approach towards climate neutrality, it can attract the economic activities that go with it. New companies will find their way to Flanders thanks to its climate-friendly technologies, reliable basic infrastructure and cross-sector clusters.”