A poetic force field against the corona virus in Antwerp
City poet laureate Seckou Ouologuem invites the public to submit uplifting words, phrases and verses, which he’ll use to create a collective poem
Corona verses
“Poetry and art are important in order to keep going now that we are in quarantine,” he told Het Laaste Nieuws. “Writing in itself, thinking carefully about what you wish for your fellow human beings, already helps enormously.”
There are no restrictions on the languages used, nor is the invitation strictly limited to Antwerp. The deadline for contributions is 5 April.
Slam poet
Contributions can be sent to submissions@iedereenstadsdichter.be or shared via the Iedereen Stadsdichter Facebook page. The final poem will be presented around 12 April.
Ouologuem became Antwerp’s 10th poet laureate at the beginning of 2020, taking over from Maud Vanhauwaert. He is considered one of the founders of the slam poetry movement in Antwerp, and in Flanders more broadly.
He writes and performs in Dutch, his verses characterised by wordplay, humour and an interest in urban life. He also sees poetry as a collective activity, and intends to continue involving the public during his two-year tenure. To this end, he is setting up the website Iedereen Stadsdichter for this and future projects.
©Victoriano Moreno/Antwerpen Boekenstad