A poetic force field against the corona virus in Antwerp

City poet laureate Seckou Ouologuem invites the public to submit uplifting words, phrases and verses, which he’ll use to create a collective poem

Antwerp’s new poet laureate, Seckou Ouologuem, is encouraging people to contribute to a collective poem that will help the city through the corona virus crisis. He will weave the suggested words, phrases and verses together in one large poem that, he says, will act as a force field around Antwerp.

“Poetry and art are important in order to keep going now that we are in quarantine,” he told Het Laaste Nieuws. “Writing in itself, thinking carefully about what you wish for your fellow human beings, already helps enormously.”

There are no restrictions on the languages used, nor is the invitation strictly limited to Antwerp. The deadline for contributions is 5 April.