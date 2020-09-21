Policy for gifted pupils to be implemented in Flanders

We can help all schools to identify gifted students and to guide them in the best way possible

Most of the half million in funding is going to a call for projects from primary and secondary schools that maintain a successful programme for their gifted pupils. They are asked to describe their programmes in detail and to be honest about any shortcomings or challenges.

The strongest proposals will be chosen and their authors brought together to combine best practices and develop guidelines that can be used across the region. Then they can head into other schools to coach teachers and staff. The project should be complete by 2022.

The rest of the funding – some €60,000 – will go to an as-yet-undesignated expertise centre to compile data and act as a permanent source of information for schools.

“I want to see an inventory full of examples to support gifted students,” says Weyts. “Then we can help all schools to identify gifted students when they are young and to guide them in the best way possible.”

Photo courtesy i-Learn.Vlaanderen