Port of Antwerp marks seventh record year in a row

The Port of Antwerp has seen significant growth for the seventh year in a row, with freight volume up 1.3% to 238 million tonnes. Although some segments are under pressure, the port says it is making progress both economically and in sustainability and mobility.

Container freight in particular gained market share in 2019, up from 27.5% to 28.2%, while the total volume of the dry bulk segment expanded by 3.4%. In breakbulk, where steel is the main product, the port suffered from the consequences of global turbulence, with an overall contraction of 13%. In liquid bulk, the volume was down by 4.4%, due mainly to the slowdown in economic growth and fluctuations in oil prices.

“We are using the technology and expertise that we have to smooth the path towards becoming a carbon-neutral port,” said CEO Jacques Vandermeiren. “We are striving for a multi-fuel port where various sustainable fuels are available. In the near future we’ll be experimenting with tugs powered by sustainable methanol hydrogen. Other interesting avenues that we are exploring are carbon capture and utilisation, and carbon capture and storage, along with ways of reusing carbon in circular processes. It is our ambition to make the sustainable transition a reality, and the Port of Antwerp has a pioneering role to play here.”