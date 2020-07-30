Port of Antwerp remains open during city’s Covid restrictions

The port’s taskforce has decided to keep the site completely operational, though the province has introduced stricter measures as coronavirus infections rise

The Port of Antwerp will be staying fully operational during increased coronavirus restrictions introduced by the province and the National Security Council. Its emergency taskforce met today and agreed that keeping the site open was a priority for maintaining the country’s supplies.

Until now, only isolated cases of the virus have been confirmed among workers at the port, and managers have not reported a rise in absenteeism due to illness compared to last year. The taskforce will continue to monitor the situation and will impose additional measures if necessary.

All incoming ships must present a Maritime Declaration of Health, with which the captain must indicate 24 hours before entry into port whether there are any infected people or suspicions of illness on board, as well as a list of the last 10 ports of call. The ship is then screened by public health officials.

The port also applies basic preventive hygiene measures such as supplying disinfectants, exchanging documents digitally to minimise physical contact, and having crews of ships and quayside staff communicate primarily by radio or telephone.