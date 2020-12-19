Portopolis opens with improved visitor experience centre

In focusing more on the visitor experience, our port becomes less abstract

All visitors are given a tablet and virtual reality headset to follow the interactive multimedia tour, which brings the port and the people who work there to life. They can pilot a ship through a lock, load and unload cargo and test their knowledge with a quiz, while guides are on hand to answer questions and share stories.

Children can track the journey of objects like bananas and cycle helmets as they pass through the port, check shipments for errors and deliver goods to the right warehouse.

“We want to focus more on the experience for both children and adults,” said De Ridder. “In doing so, our port becomes less abstract to visitors. Finally, we hope to offer a fun corona-proof activity for the whole family in these exceptional times.”

In keeping with coronavirus measures, visitors must reserve a time slot. The number of people is strictly limited, and the pavilion is disinfected after each group.