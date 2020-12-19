Portopolis opens with improved visitor experience centre
The Port Pavilion in Antwerp’s MAS museum has been revitalised with more interactive activities to bring visitors closer to the workings of the port
Port of call
Since it opened in 2010, the MAS Port Pavilion has had more than half a million visitors. Europe’s second-largest sea port has changed significantly in the meantime, and the pavilion has now had a revamp to reflect those changes. Portopolis focuses on interaction and hopes to attract both local and international visitors.
“With the name Portopolis, we are literally referring to bringing the city and port closer together,” explained Annick De Ridder, city councillor responsible for the port. “We have increasingly started turning our backs on the Scheldt river, and we have lost touch with the port. We realise too little the huge role it plays in the Flemish economy. Portopolis will help us to reconnect the port with the people of Antwerp.”
In focusing more on the visitor experience, our port becomes less abstract
All visitors are given a tablet and virtual reality headset to follow the interactive multimedia tour, which brings the port and the people who work there to life. They can pilot a ship through a lock, load and unload cargo and test their knowledge with a quiz, while guides are on hand to answer questions and share stories.
Children can track the journey of objects like bananas and cycle helmets as they pass through the port, check shipments for errors and deliver goods to the right warehouse.
“We want to focus more on the experience for both children and adults,” said De Ridder. “In doing so, our port becomes less abstract to visitors. Finally, we hope to offer a fun corona-proof activity for the whole family in these exceptional times.”
In keeping with coronavirus measures, visitors must reserve a time slot. The number of people is strictly limited, and the pavilion is disinfected after each group.