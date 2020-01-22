Post-Brexit forums for British nationals in Belgium

As the UK prepares to exit the EU at the stroke of midnight on 31 January, Open Forums are planned in Ghent, Antwerp and Brussels. The events are for British citizens living in Belgium.

British Ambassador Martin Shearman will welcome attendees at the latest events organised by the Brussels British Community Association (BBCA). Embassy colleagues will staff various topic-based stands for British citizens to ask specific questions, such as about residency or health care.

While the UK is leaving the EU with a deal on citizen’s rights, negotiations will continue in the 11-month transition period. UK nationals in Belgium, including their children, are being urged to make sure that their Belgian residence cards are up to date by the end of 2020. Registered nationals will be contacted by their municipalities about obtaining new cards, thereby retaining their right to live, work and receive social benefits.

Among the major concerns for the British community is freedom of movement – the right to live and work in the European Union. Another key issue is repatriation to the UK for Britons and for family members with other EU nationalities. The current offer allows for immediate family to relocate to the UK under the EU settlement scheme until 29 March 2022.