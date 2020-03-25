Pre-schools must test Dutch skills from 2021

‘We have to act’

Parents who do not want their children to be held back must put them into a language immersion class or some approved alternative in the first year of primary school. Extra resources will be made available in the education budget to support these measures.

“We must absolutely prevent children who have fallen behind from beginning primary school, and so we have to act more decisively,” said Weyts, who has pushed hard for the measure since proposing it last year.

His argument is that language is the key to broader educational success. “Those who fall behind in languages often fall behind in other subjects,” he went on. “Equal opportunities are impossible if there are inequalities at the very beginning.”