Predikheren library in Mechelen wins both Flanders Heritage Prizes
The exquisitely renovated old monastery won the award for a design that allows the history to be front and centre
‘More than just a library’
Built by Dominican monks fleeing the protestant reformation in the Netherlands, Het Predikheren had been used as a military barracks throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. When the last troops moved out in 1975, it became abandoned and fell into disrepair.
An architectural competition to recreate it as the city’s library was launched in 2010, and Rotterdam firm Korteknie Stuhlmacher won the project with its design that emphasises the history of the building, not only maintaining its historical elements but giving them a prominent place.
“This project has outstanding architectural qualities,” said the heritage prize jury. “The design is both sustainable and timeless yet does not interfere with the building’s historical value. The support of the local community was also decisive in the success of this project. Predikheren is more than just a library; it is also a meeting place, with space for lectures and intimate performances, a coffee bar, a cosy terrace in the courtyard and a restaurant.”
The three contenders for the prize won €2,500 for being nominated, and Predikheren now wins the €12,500 grand prize. Het Predikheren also won the Public Prize, by the way, pulling down the most votes of the more than 11,000 cast by members of the public.
Photos courtesy Onroerend Erfgoed