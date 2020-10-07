Predikheren library in Mechelen wins both Flanders Heritage Prizes

The exquisitely renovated old monastery won the award for a design that allows the history to be front and centre

Mechelen’s stunning library has won Flanders Heritage Prize. The Predikheren, a 17th-century monastery redesigned as the city’s main library, beat out Bruges’ Gruuthuse Museum and Sint-Niklaas Church in Westkappelle as the most impressive recent renovation and use of a heritage site in the region.

Built by Dominican monks fleeing the protestant reformation in the Netherlands, Het Predikheren had been used as a military barracks throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. When the last troops moved out in 1975, it became abandoned and fell into disrepair.

An architectural competition to recreate it as the city’s library was launched in 2010, and Rotterdam firm Korteknie Stuhlmacher won the project with its design that emphasises the history of the building, not only maintaining its historical elements but giving them a prominent place.